Virat Kohli to train with Delhi squad from Tuesday
The India batter has confirmed his availability for Delhi's next match starting on January 30
Virat Kohli will train with the Delhi team on Tuesday ahead of what will be his first Ranji Trophy appearance since 2012. Delhi coach Sarandeep Singh confirmed that Kohli will join the squad, having confirmed his availability last week for their final group fixture against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium from January 30 to February 2.
Kohli had opted out of Delhi's previous match citing a neck injury. His participation in this round comes after the BCCI had issued guidelines to contracted players following India's 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, one of which was to play domestic cricket.
Over the last couple of days, photos and videos have emerged on social media of Kohli working with former India and RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar at a training facility in Mumbai.
The final round of Ranji Trophy group games will end four days before India's first ODI against England in Nagpur on February 6. Kohli is part of the ODI squad for the three-match bilateral series in the lead up to the Champions Trophy from February 19.
Rahul named in Karnataka squad
KL Rahul has been named in Karnataka's squad for their must-win Ranji Trophy fixture against table-toppers Haryana in Bengaluru later this week. He was included subject to fitness but ESPNcricinfo understands he has been cleared by the BCCI medical panel after an elbow niggle kept him out of the previous match against Punjab.
Rahul's return means Karnataka will be at full strength with Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna, who were both part of the Test squad in Australia, also part of the squad.
This will be Rahul's first first-class appearance for Karnataka in nearly five years, since the the 2019-20 semi-final against Bengal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Riyan Parag was also declared fit to play the upcoming round of Ranji Trophy matches after recovering from a shoulder injury. He will lead Assam in their final league fixture against Saurashtra in Rajkot.