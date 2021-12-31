The BCCI president will remain in home isolation for the time being, with a team of doctors monitoring his health status

Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital, where he had been admitted following a positive Covid-19 test, with the hospital declaring him "clinically stable".

Dr Rupali Basu, the MD and CEO of the hospital, issued a statement confirming that the BCCI chief would "remain in home isolation", with two of the doctors who had been treating him - Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda - continuing to keep a watch on his health.

Ganguly had a mild fever on Sunday, December 26, and tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday evening, after which he was admitted to the hospital , with his status reported as "stable".

It was learnt from family sources that while there was no cause for alarm, 49-year-old Ganguly was advised by medical experts to avoid isolating at home and, instead, get admitted to the hospital, possibly because of some pre-existing health conditions. According to a PTI report, he had been administered both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

Following his admission, a hospital statement said that Ganguly was "haemodynamically stable" after receiving monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy, and a medical board had been formed to monitor his health.

In January this year, Ganguly had to be hospitalised twice in quick succession after complaining of "chest discomfort". He was initially admitted to Woodlands Hospital for what was described as a heart attack by doctors. He underwent angioplasty at the time, and was believed to have recovered.