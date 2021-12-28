Sourav Ganguly is "stable" after testing positive for Covid-19 and being admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital. He had a mild fever on Sunday, and was tested for the virus soon after. Following the emergence of a positive report, on Monday evening, he checked into the hospital at night.

"He received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently haemodynamically stable," Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of the hospital, said in a statement. "A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Dr Soutik Panda in consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status."

It was earlier learnt from family sources that while there is no cause for alarm, 49-year-old Ganguly was advised by medical experts to avoid isolating at home and, instead, get admitted to the hospital, possibly because of some pre-existing health conditions. According to a PTI report, he has been administered both doses of the vaccine against Covid-19.

In January this year, the BCCI president - and former India captain - had to be hospitalised twice in quick succession after complaining of "chest discomfort". He was initially admitted to Woodlands Hospital for what was described as a heart attack by doctors. He underwent angioplasty at the time, and was believed to have recovered.