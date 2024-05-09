Ben Dwarshuis joins Durham for Vitality Blast campaign

Ben Dwarshuis , the Australia left-arm fast bowler, has signed for Durham for this summer's Vitality Blast.

Dwarshuis joins Durham as a replacement for Scott Boland, who was ruled out for the rest of the season with plantar fasciitis after playing in a solitary Championship match.

Dwarshuis's stint at Chester-le-Street comes off the back of a successful Big Bash League campaign with Sydney Sixers, for whom he was their leading bowler and player of the season with 17 wickets, including a match-winning 5 for 21 against Brisbane Heat. He also played a key role in Sixers' back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021, including 24 wickets in the latter campaign.

To date, he has played three T20Is for Australia, against Pakistan and India in 2022-23, claiming five wickets at 22.40. He has also featured for Kings XI Punjab in the 2018 Indian Premier League, and for Worcestershire in the 2021 Vitality Blast.

"I am very much looking forward to joining Durham Cricket for the upcoming 2024 Vitality Blast season," Dwarshuis said. "It will also be a great opportunity to play in front of the passionate Durham fans at the Seat Unique Riverside.

"Durham has pulled together a really great squad this year and I'm sure we'll give this competition a good crack. I can't wait to get started!"

Marcus North, Director of Cricket, added: "We are thrilled to have recruited Ben for our T20 Blast season, with the loss of Scott Boland and the T20 Word Cup being played through the tournament it was important we found the right cricketer who can play a key role for us this season.

"Ben has a terrific record with the Sydney Sixers and is constantly up there as one of the top wicket takers in the BBL, his white ball cricket skills are a very good and we are pleased to have him on board.