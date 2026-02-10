McDermott joins Lancashire for Blast, McAndrew heads to Glamorgan

Ben McDermott , the Australian wicketkeeper-batter, will join Lancashire for the T20 Blast this summer after three seasons with Hampshire.

Lancashire often find themselves without their international players during the latter stages of the Blast, which this summer will clash with England's white-ball series against India. As a result, they have prioritised availability in their overseas recruitment, with both McDermott and his compatriot Chris Green committing to the full season, from May 26 until July 18.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire's director of cricket, said McDermott had been a long-term target. "Ben is a very versatile batter in T20 cricket," Chilton said. "He's done a lot of batting in the top three during his career, but in more recent times he's dropped into a No. 4 or 5 role, with a strong record against spin.

"Availability was another key parameter for us, and Ben being around for the whole competition meant that he was ticking a lot of boxes and was right at the top of our shortlist."

McDermott said: "The Blast is a competition I've always enjoyed during my previous spells in England with Hampshire… I'm excited to get over to Manchester, meet the lads and play my part in what I hope will be a really successful season for us in T20 cricket."

McAndrew joins Glamorgan

Nathan McAndrew roars in celebration • Getty Images

"Nathan has been one of the best performers in domestic cricket around the world over the last few years and we're delighted that he's able to join Glamorgan for a key period of the season," Mark Wallace, Glamorgan's director of cricket, said. "Having someone with his experience of county cricket is very important and we're looking forward to welcoming him to Wales."

McAndrew will also be available for two County Championship fixtures within the Blast's window.