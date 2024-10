Rangpur Riders have appointed Mickey Arthur as their head coach. The 56-year-old will take charge of the franchise from the Global Super League, which begins on November 26. He will also be in charge of the Rangpur side during this season's Bangladesh Premier League.

Arthur has recently worked with the Dambulla Aura team in the Lanka Premier League. He is also currently Derbyshire's director of cricket. Arthur has previously been the head coach of South Africa, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

"We have signed Mickey Arthur for the GSL and BPL this year," Rangpur team director Shanian Taneem said. "It is a one-year deal. He will take care of us for these two tournaments this year. He is a great addition to our side. The local players are really excited to be coached by him. We have been in touch with Mickey for the last seven-eight days to build the squad for GSL and BPL. He is very active, always gladly helping us.

"I think he is perfect for Rangpur Riders' culture. He is a very friendly guy. He will be of great benefit for the Bangladeshi cricketers in particular. He has huge experience. He has already taken care of so many international sides like Sri Lanka, South Africa and Pakistan."