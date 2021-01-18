The 75-year old complained of "tiredness and fatigue" on Friday evening and his speech became a "little bit cluttered"

Former India legspinner BS Chandrasekhar is recovering in a hospital after suffering a "very, very minutest stroke."

"Chandra is recovering very well, and he will be back home on Wednesday or Thursday," his wife Sandhya Chandrasekhar told PTI.

The 75-year old complained of "tiredness and fatigue" on Friday evening and his speech became a "little bit cluttered", according to her.

On the advice of doctors that he needed neurological treatment, Chandrasekhar, was admitted in Aster RV Hospital, where he was kept in the emergency care unit for medical observation.

Sandhya said that Chandrasekhar has now been shifted to regular ward and is undergoing physiotherapy.

"There is some kind of blockage in the brain. It's a very, very minutest stroke," she said. "There is no problem. It's not a life-threatening thing. Please convey to fans that Chandra is very much stable. He has a very strong willpower."

In his 16-year career, Chandrasekhar played 58 Test matches capturing 242 wickets.