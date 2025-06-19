Rocchiccioli signs Championship deal for four games with Warwickshire

Corey Rocchiccioli , the Western Australia offspinner, has signed a short-term deal to play for Warwickshire in the County Championship. Rocchiccioli will be available for four Championship games over the next six weeks and said he "jumped at the chance" to play overseas during the Australian winter.

Rocchiccioli, 27, has thrived in red-ball cricket over the last two years: since the start of the 2023-24 season, he has taken 84 wickets at 27.65 in the Sheffield Shield, second only to South Australia's Nathan McAndrew. He joins Warwickshire for the Championship rounds this year that will feature the Kookaburra ball, rather than the Dukes.

"We are very excited about welcoming Corey into our squad through June and July," Ian Westwood, Warwickshire's head coach, said. "He is a proven performer in Sheffield Shield cricket, and with his experience of the Kookaburra ball, we know he will make an impact for us."

Rocchiccioli said: "I'm really excited to play at a prestigious club like Warwickshire. I jumped at the chance to play when Westy and Davo [captain Alex Davies] rang me. I'm really excited to learn and grow in English conditions and hopefully contribute to some strong wins along the way."

Australia's selectors have signalled their interest in Rocchiccioli, picking him for Australia A teams to face India A and the England Lions last summer. He is one of several potential successors to Nathan Lyon, along with Matthew Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy, who has agreed a deal with Gloucestershire for the same block of Championship fixtures.