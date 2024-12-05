Cricket Australia chair defends Afghanistan stance despite 'hypocrisy' accusation

Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird has defended the governing body's stance on not playing bilateral matches against Afghanistan after being accused of hypocrisy by outgoing ICC chair Greg Barclay

Barcley's tenure came to an end on December 1 when Jay Shah took over at the ICC and as part of a wide-ranging interview with the UK's Daily Telegraph he took aim at boards who have suspended playing Afghanistan outside of global tournaments.

"If you really want to make a political statement, don't play them in a World Cup," Barclay said. "Sure, it might cost you a semi-final place, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle."

"I saw those comments this morning, and I hadn't heard those views before in kind of any forum," Baird said. "So obviously he's entitled to his view. He's going on to new things, and we wish him well on that, but we're very proud of the position we've taken. We're supporting the Afghan women's cricket team and those members that are still here, and we'll be doing that at the end of the summer.

"People have different views, of course, but we're very comfortable with the position we've taken. There's all types of lines you can draw. We've drawn a line, we've taken a position and we're proudly standing up where we think we should. I think that event that's going to come at the end of January is a celebration of women and what we're seeing in the women's game in this country. We remain proud of it."

Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird (left) with newly appointed CEO Todd Greenberg (right) at Adelaide Oval • Getty Images

Meanwhile, Baird took a diplomatic line over India's demands to not have further public training sessions during their tour after more than 5000 people came to Adelaide Oval to watch practice on Tuesday. There had been plans for India to have open sessions in Brisbane and Sydney but they have now been shelved. Fans can't be stopped watching the MCG nets as they are viewable from public areas within the precinct.

Baird confirmed that CA would continue to make some Australian training sessions open to the public, believing it's an important way to bring the fans closer to the team.

"It's obviously a difficult time when you're going into a competitive Test series, and different teams will take different approaches," he said. "We totally understand that. There's huge pressure that comes, all types of things that can distract.