Should Jos Buttler promote himself from No. 6 in England's batting order?

Jos Buttler should promote himself up the order with his England captaincy on the line in Wednesday's Champions Trophy game against Afghanistan, according to former England opener Nick Knight

Buttler walked out to bat in the 35th over in England's five-wicket defeat to Australia on Saturday , hitting 23 off 21 balls from No. 6 before holing out to deep midwicket. He explained before the start of the Champions Trophy that he saw that position - where he has batted more than any other in ODIs - as his "super-strength".

But Knight, who played exactly 100 ODIs between 1996 and 2003, believes that England are not getting the best out of him in his current role and must give him the chance to have a bigger impact of games. "I have really strong feelings about this," Knight said on ESPNcricinfo's Matchday show.

"Jos Buttler, for me, is not taking enough part in the construction of an innings. He's one of the best in the world, simple as that, let alone one of the best in the team. He's the best player. With your best player, you want them to play as much of a role within the outcome of the innings as possible.

"I thought England made an error in the last game when they had that partnership broken between [Joe] Root and [Ben] Duckett and they brought in Harry Brook. Harry Brook is a very fine player but is a little bit out of touch at the moment. I personally would have just sent Buttler in. As soon as it ticks over to 20-25 overs, Buttler's in next… Be flexible with your batting line-up, get your best player in."

Buttler struggled in the 2023 50-over World Cup and averages 26.16 in ODIs in Asia, but Knight played down the relevance of those stats. "I've seen him destroy attacks in the IPL - very good, high-quality attacks," he said. "He can play in Asia, don't worry about that. He's scored hundreds galore in one-day cricket in those conditions. Really, it's just about finding the best balance for him.

"When you look at the best of Jos Buttler, he gives himself five, 10, 15 balls to get in… He's one of England's finest players of all time. He's one of the world's greatest in this format. Of course, he will have areas where he might get a little exposed from time to time but get him out there… Let's give him that chance to really shine."

Buttler and Brendon McCullum share a joke in Lahore • Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Nasser Hussain , Knight's England captain at the 2003 World Cup, also believes that Buttler was wasted down the order against Australia, with England posting 351 for 8 having been 200 for 2 after 30 overs. "The damage that Buttler could do [higher up] compared to what he can do at the end, I think I would have him up the order," Hussain said on the Sky Sports cricket podcast.

"If he bats at No. 3 or 4… he could get out for 10 or 20. But if he gets in, Jos Buttler at his best - one of England's, if not England's greatest batter - on that surface, could go on and get 150 because he's so talented. If, on a pitch like that, England's best white-ball player of all time is sitting and watching 40 overs of cricket from the pavilion, as an opposition captain, I'm thinking, 'That's good. I'm enjoying that.'

"And also for Jos: this is a defining tournament now for Buttler. If they don't get through the qualification here, the group stages, he could well lose his job. For that reason, if I'm Jos Buttler, I'm thinking, 'My job is hanging on the line here, I have to have a massive impact on this game and on this tournament right now.' As opposed to, at the end of the tournament, wishing, 'Why didn't I promote myself and give it a go?' They see it differently. They see him as the finisher."