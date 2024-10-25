Darren Lehmann appointed head coach of Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire have appointed former Australia coach Darren Lehmann to take charge at Wantage Road on a two-year contract.

Lehmann, 54, succeeds John Sadler, who left his position as head coach in September after Northants were beaten in their Vitality Blast quarter-final. Northants were winless in the County Championship at the time, although rallied to finish fourth in Division Two.

Lehmann, who had previously stepped back from some of his coaching work after suffering a heart attack in 2020, will join the club in February after working in a commentary role for ABC during the Australian summer.

"Northamptonshire has a great history in our game and I am looking forward to meeting the players and learning about the club and its past and create our own history over the coming months and years," Lehmann said.

"The selling point for me is a group that wants to get better and follow their and the club's dreams, create memories and play at the highest level possible. I will encourage this on and off the field, as well as open door policy. I'm sure we will have success and fun along the way.

"Pre-season will search for the high skill levels that the group possess, and the assistant coaches will drive this until I can get there after our summer. We have excellent coaches who want nothing more than for the players to succeed on and off the field."

Lehmann played more than 100 times for Australia, later coaching them to success in the 2013-14 Ashes. He won the Big Bash League with Brisbane Heat in 2012-13, before returning to the team after his time with Australia, fulfilling the role as assistant coach for their 2023-24 title.

He has a wealth of experience in England, having had a long and successful playing career with Yorkshire, later coaching the Headingley-based Northern Superchargers in the first season of the Hundred.

Northamptonshire's CEO, Ray Payne, said: "I am delighted we have been able to secure a new head coach with the history, reputation, skills and knowledge that Darren possesses. It is a real marker in the ground and demonstrates once again, the clubs desire to achieve to its highest level on the field.

"From our first conversation with Darren it was clear to see his passion and excitement for the opportunity and his coaching philosophy is something that aligns well with the goals of the club.

"With this appointment and David Ripley as head coach of Steelbacks Women, we believe we have strong leadership for both the men's and women's Northamptonshire teams and that will be the envy of others and well set for success.