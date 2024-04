DPL week 3: Abahani extend red-hot streak, left-arm pacers shine

Saif's all-round skills came to the fore this week. He made 115 and took 2 for 44 against Prime Bank , apart from his three-wicket haul against Legends of Rupganj , both in winning causes. Mahidul Islam Ankon is the only uncapped player among the top run-getters in this year's DPL. The Mohammedan wicketkeeper-batter has struck six fifties in nine outings so far, and looks primed for some time in the Bangladesh A side in the coming months.