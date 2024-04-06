DPL week 3: Abahani extend red-hot streak, left-arm pacers shine

Defending 200 runs, Mohammedan's bowlers didn't allow Sheikh Jamal to settle. Saif kept them going with a half-century but retired hurt after 33 overs - 60* at the time - due to cramps. He returned in the 44th over and remained 84* off 120 balls but couldn't finish the job. Kamrul Islam Rabbi was the bowler who kept him down and successfully defended 14 runs in the last over.