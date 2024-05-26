Drake places 'first ever cricket bet', backs KKR to win IPL 2024

KKR are chasing their third IPL title; SRH their second

Drake, the multiple Grammy-winning Canadian rapper, has placed his "first cricket bet", a massive USD 250,000 (INR 2.07 crore approx) on Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) winning the IPL 2024 final against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

In a story shared by Drake on his Instagram handle, he posted a screenshot of his bet on KKR, showing odds of 1.70 for a win. He also had "Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo", KKR's catchline, in the caption of the story. If KKR manage to win, Drake stands to win US$ 425,000 (INR 3.53 crore approx), according to the receipt he posted.

Drake is known for making big bets in different sports, be it basketball, american football, or football. He had lost a USD 2 million (INR 16.6 crore approx) bet on a UFC middleweight fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira in 2022. Drake had bet on Adesanya, who was beaten by Pereira via a technical knockout.

Drake places his bet on KKR winning the final • Instagram/Champagnepapi

However, he recently won USD 2.34 million (INR 19.43 crore approx) from a bet of USD 1.15 million (INR 9.5 crore) on Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Shreyas Iyer-led KKR are chasing their third IPL title after lifting the trophy in 2012 and 2014. They topped the points table in the group stage and then defeated SRH in Qualifier 1 by eight wickets. SRH, who won in 2016, finished second on the points table in the league stage, and after a loss in Qualifier 1, beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs in Qualifier 2.