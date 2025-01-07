ECB rejects calls for England to boycott Afghanistan at Champions Trophy

Richard Gould, the ECB's chief executive, has rejected calls from a group of British politicians for England to boycott their upcoming Champions Trophy clash with Afghanistan in February, saying that the Taliban regime's clampdown on women's rights is a matter that requires a "co-ordinated, ICC-led, response" rather than unilateral action from individual countries.

England are due to face Afghanistan in Lahore on February 26 in their second match of the tournament, and the ECB is under pressure to take action after receiving a letter from the Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi, signed by a cross-party group of more than 160 politicians, including Jeremy Corbyn, Lord Kinnock and Nigel Farage.

In the letter, Antoniazzi raises concerns over the "insidious dystopia" and "sex apartheid" in Afghanistan, where women's sport has effectively been outlawed since the Taliban's return to power in 2021. The men's cricket team has played England twice in this period, solely at ICC global events, including a famous victory in their most recent meeting at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"We strongly urge the England men's team players and officials to speak out against the horrific treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban," the letter, addressed to Gould, continued.

"We also urge the ECB to consider a boycott of the upcoming match against Afghanistan … to send a clear signal that such grotesque abuses will not be tolerated. We must stand against sex apartheid and we implore the ECB to deliver a firm message of solidarity and hope to Afghan women and girls that their suffering has not been overlooked."

The situation echoes the dilemma that England's cricketers faced at the 2003 World Cup, when Nasser Hussain's team were urged to boycott their group-stage match with Zimbabwe, then led by Robert Mugabe - a decision that was ultimately left to the players, and resulted in a points forfeiture that scuppered their qualification for the tournament's latter stages.

Gould's response to Antoniazzi confirmed that the ECB has no intention of engaging in a bilateral series with Afghanistan while the Taliban regime is in power, but insisted that their participation at ICC events was a matter for the governing body as a whole, and not for individual members.

"The ECB strongly condemns the treatment of women and girls in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime," Gould wrote. "The ICC constitution mandates that all member nations are committed to the growth and development of women's cricket. In line with this commitment, the ECB has maintained its position of not scheduling any bilateral cricket matches against Afghanistan," he continued.

"While there has not been a consensus on further international action within the ICC, the ECB will continue to actively advocate for such measures. A coordinated, ICC-wide approach would be significantly more impactful than unilateral actions by individual members.

"We acknowledge and respect the diverse perspectives on this global issue," Gould added. "We understand the concerns raised by those who believe a boycott of men's cricket could inadvertently support the Taliban's efforts to suppress freedoms and isolate Afghan society.

"It's crucial to recognise the importance of cricket as a source of hope and positivity for many Afghans, including those displaced from the country. The ECB is committed to finding a solution that upholds the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan while also considering the broader impact on the Afghan people.