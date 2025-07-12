Jadeja, Reddy chip away at deficit after Rahul hundred
India lost Pant and Rahul on either side of lunch, but Jadeja and Reddy dug in despite a few mix-ups and a fiery Archer spell
KL Rahul celebrates his second century at Lord's • Getty Images
Tea India 316 for 5 (Jadeja 40*, Reddy 25*, Archer 1-45) trail England 387 by 71 runs
The shockwaves of one mistake - virtually the only one India made on the third morning - reverberated through the rest of play as India slipped from a commanding position. Rishabh Pant was run-out looking to get KL Rahul on strike for his century before lunch. Rahul fell for exactly 100 after lunch. Jofra Archer produced a hair-raising spell of fast bowling. England were desperate to break through but it was not to be. India now trail them by 72 runs. Both teams could've made their situations better.
India lost both their set batters in the space of 11 balls. The two who replaced them at the crease looked like they were incompatible. Ravindra Jadeja tried to sneak a single in the middle of an lbw appeal and Nitish Kumar Reddy wasn't alert to it. He could've been run out on 0, twice. He saw the ball fly past his edge. He got hit on the helmet. But he wouldn't succumb. And neither would Jadeja.
England sensed an opportunity dragging India from 248 for 3 to 254 for 5. Stokes gambled with a four-over spell from Archer with the new ball just around the corner. Lord's lived every ball, most of them sent down at 90mph, causing the crowd to ooooh and aaah. Stokes gambled again, bringing Archer back with only half an hour between spells to maximise that new ball. But this time he was wayward. Jadeja and Reddy could leave 11 of the first 24 balls with the second new ball and bit by bit their nerves settled. In the end, they were able to put on a fifty partnership.
Rahul carried India's batting, and secured a new high for them. They've made eight hundreds on this tour, a record for an away series. Repeatedly, he talks about the discrepancy between effort and reward. When he does so, it is almost tempting to extrapolate that he'd learned that lesson the hardest way possible. Obsessing about his lack of success and doubling down on his prep work in desperate search for a change.
At some point though, he realised he needed to let go, which is funny because one time, in South Africa, he started speaking about how letting go of the ball was where his joy was. Bit by bit, his focus turned from scoring runs to just being the best batter he can be. Well, in this series, he's made two hundreds in three Tests. Shoaib Bashir produced a beauty to get rid of him, an offbreak that drifted away at the last second to snag the outside edge. Bashir's participation in the game was curtailed after that with the offspinner picking up a finger injury when Jadeja hit the ball back at him.
Pant looked good as well, batting through an injury to his left hand, putting aside his discomfort to produce moments only he can. Reverse scoops. Fall away scoops. Sixes to the first ball of spin. He needed help from the physio to stay out there but for the most part he was good, until the last over before lunch when he thought he was helping his team-mate by sneaking a single to cover. Ben Stokes was aware of the situation, and as he ran in from cover, he had an easier throw at the keeper's end, but chose to go the other way and sent Pant packing. The celebrations that followed were almost angry. A sign that England hadn't enjoyed being second best this morning, though not for a lack of effort.