Jadeja, Reddy chip away at deficit after Rahul hundred

England sensed an opportunity dragging India from 248 for 3 to 254 for 5. Stokes gambled with a four-over spell from Archer with the new ball just around the corner. Lord's lived every ball, most of them sent down at 90mph, causing the crowd to ooooh and aaah. Stokes gambled again, bringing Archer back with only half an hour between spells to maximise that new ball. But this time he was wayward. Jadeja and Reddy could leave 11 of the first 24 balls with the second new ball and bit by bit their nerves settled. In the end, they were able to put on a fifty partnership.

Pant looked good as well, batting through an injury to his left hand, putting aside his discomfort to produce moments only he can. Reverse scoops. Fall away scoops. Sixes to the first ball of spin. He needed help from the physio to stay out there but for the most part he was good, until the last over before lunch when he thought he was helping his team-mate by sneaking a single to cover. Ben Stokes was aware of the situation, and as he ran in from cover, he had an easier throw at the keeper's end, but chose to go the other way and sent Pant packing. The celebrations that followed were almost angry. A sign that England hadn't enjoyed being second best this morning, though not for a lack of effort.