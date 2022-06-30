Bumrah to lead India in Edgbaston Test

"It is a very big honour. It is a very big achievement," Bumrah said. "We did a test today morning as well. Rohit tested positive. Then I was officially informed that I was going to lead the side."

Along with Rohit, India's top run-getter in those four games, Bumrah was a big performer, picking up 18 wickets in seven bowling innings at an average of 20.83. A year on, Bumrah has more experience and was also appointed as India's vice-captain for their previous Test series, at home in March against Sri Lanka. Bumrah had said then that he wouldn't shy away if the opportunity to lead India came his way. That has come, perhaps sooner - and in somewhat unfortunate circumstances - than he would have expected or wanted.