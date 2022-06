Bumrah to lead India in Edgbaston Test

Rohit's absence will hurt India in more ways than one. Other than his leadership, India have also lost their best batter from the first four Tests, where his 368 runs were only behind Joe Root's 564 in the overall tally . Rohit, who won the Player-of-the-Match award in the win in The Oval Test , scored his runs at an average of 52.57 with a century and two half-centuries. Rahul [315 runs] and he gave India solid opening platforms on most occasions then, with Rohit not only adapting well to the seaming conditions but also playing with the intent of scoring big.