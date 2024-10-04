England wait on Stokes fitness ahead of first Pakistan Test

Ben Stokes has emerged as a doubt to play in the first Test of England's tour to Pakistan on Monday, though Zak Crawley has declared himself fit. Stokes batted for around half an hour in the nets and very briefly bowled off a short run-up at a training session in Multan on Friday, but is not certain to be included when England name their side on Saturday.

Stokes tore his left hamstring while batting during the Hundred in August, ruling him out of England's Test series against Sri Lanka. He has been targeting this three-match series in his rehabilitation but told ESPNcricinfo last month : "I'd rather take an extra two weeks than run the risk of potentially doing something worse, and then putting myself out of the game for longer."

If Stokes is ruled out, Ollie Pope will continue to deputise as England's captain after leading them to a 2-1 win against Sri Lanka. Stokes's potential absence may also open the door to Chris Woakes, who is in contention to play his first overseas Test in two-and-a-half years and would help to balance the side from No. 7.

Crawley, who will return to the side after missing the Sri Lanka series with a broken finger, said England are well placed to cope in the event that Stokes is unavailable. "We've got a really deep squad, with plenty of options with the ball and with the bat as well," he said. "We feel ready. Whatever team comes out, it will be a nice balance either way."

England are expected to name their XI two days before the first Test, as has become customary for them, and Crawley suggested a late call would be made on Stokes' inclusion. "He seems to be going well, recovering well from his injury," he said. "We don't know just yet. I think he's got to do a few more tests, but he's been doing some running and stuff."

Crawley himself has not played competitively since England's third Test against West Indies in July. He fractured his little finger while dropping a catch in the slips on the third day off Jason Holder and his absence highlighted his importance to the side, with Dan Lawrence failing to pass 35 as a makeshift replacement.

England trained for the first time in Multan - the venue for the first two Tests of this three-match series - on Friday, having arrived early on Wednesday morning. They will not play any warm-up matches before the first Test, but Crawley said he felt "brand new" and ready to play, 10 weeks after his most recent innings - though he will not field in the slips.

"The finger is all right," Crawley said. "It's as good as it could be at this stage. I've recovered well from it. It was a nasty break at the time, but I've recovered well and I don't feel it at all while I'm batting. In the field, I haven't done too much. I'm trying to rest it, but I did a few catches there [in training] and it feels fine.

Zak Crawley was back in the nets having recovered from a finger break • Getty Images

"I won't go at slip, just from advice from the doctor. I feel like I could, but I'm just trying to follow the professional advice. It feels back to normal now, so I'm looking forward to cracking on… I feel brand new. I'm looking forward to getting out there. I've certainly missed it, so I can't wait to get out there again with the boys."

Crawley had his hand heavily strapped at the start of his lay-off, to the extent he was unable to pick up a cricket bat until mid-September. "[The break] showed how much this means to me, to play for England, how much I love playing for England," he said. "I've come back with a new hunger, for sure. I feel like I've got a lot of energy."

He has been training at Canterbury with Jeetan Patel, England's spin-bowling coach, and at a net facility in south London, and followed his net on Thursday with several laps of the ground to help him acclimatise to the stifling 38-degree heat. "We've all played in heat like this before, so it's not a concern," Crawley insisted.

Crawley set the tone for England's clean sweep on their most recent tour to Pakistan with an 86-ball hundred on the first day of the series in Rawalpindi . "That's my favourite thing about opening: you get to create the tempo, and set it with your innings," he said. "I take pride in that knock: [it is] one of my favourite days of my career."