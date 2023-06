Knight and Morgan have both led their teams to ODI World Cup glory, and Lord's, home of the MCC and the world cricket committee, was the venue of their triumphs: Knight led England women to the title in 2017 and Morgan did the same with the England men's team in 2019 . Goswami, India's captain at various points in her two-decade-long international career, retired at Lord's last year as the highest wicket-taker in women's ODIs.