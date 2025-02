ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 men's debutant of the year: Shamar blows the house down

In fact, West Indies had little hope when the fourth day's play started in Brisbane with Australia needing a further 156 runs with eight wickets in hand. They had closed out the first Test, in Adelaide , in about two days. Joseph had arrived at the Gabba that morning without his training gear, having limped off the ground the previous evening after Mitchell Starc pinged the big toe of his right foot with a darting yorker. Joseph got the go-ahead from the team doctor after a dose of painkillers, and running on adrenaline, he went on to unleash a spell that landed him on the honours board at the most unsparing venue for visiting teams in Australia. It was the first time the home side lost a day-night Test and the first time West Indies won one.