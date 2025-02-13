ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 men's debutant of the year: Shamar blows the house down

Not especially tall, Joseph is all lean muscle tightly packed and runs with gusto to the crease, consistently delivering in the late 140kphs. He can hit the deck hard and seam the ball both ways, and as he showed in Australia, can consistently hit the top of off stump.

When Joseph began his 12th over on the afternoon of day four at the Gabba, Australia had one wicket in hand and 12 runs to win. Steven Smith was at the crease, alongside Josh Hazlewood. The target came down to nine after Smith took a single off the fourth delivery, looking to finish the match in the next over. Joseph sensed the opportunity, went around the wicket, speared in a 142.9 kph delivery that flattened Hazlewood's off stump, and dashed off in celebration. Upstairs, Lara rejoiced: "Twenty-seven years to beat Australia, Young, inexperienced, written off - this West Indies team can stand tall today."