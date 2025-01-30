ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's T20 leagues bowling nominees: Perry makes merry, Sobhana, Hamilton take five

Set 158 to win, Warriorz were behind the required rate at 48 for 1 at the start of the ninth over when Sobhana came in to bowl her second over. The 32-year-old legspinner had debutant D Vrinda stumped for 18, and two balls later had Tahlia McGrath bowled trying to sweep. She saved her best for her final spell. With a dangerous 77-run partnership between Grace Harris and Shweta Sehrawat threatening to take the game away from RCB, Sobhana picked them both off in the space of four balls. On the last ball of the over, she had Kiran Navgire, who had survived a big appeal earlier in the over, rushing halfway down the track, swinging at one outside off that beat the bat for a comfortable stumping. Sobhana's was the first five-for by an Indian bowler in the WPL.