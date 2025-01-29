ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's T20I batting nominees: Bosch moves, Devine intervention
Also on the list: Harshitha Samarawickrama's Asia Cup-winning knock, Qiana Joseph's clutch performance and Laura Wolvaardt's first T20I hundred
102 vs Sri Lanka
first T20I, Benoni
Wolvaardt achieved her maiden T20I century in brutal fashion, facing just 63 balls for her 102, to propel South Africa to their second-highest total in the format and an emphatic 79-run victory over Sri Lanka. Wolvaardt's innings included three sixes and 12 fours and a second-wicket stand worth 116 with Marizanne Kapp, and came after a ten-game stretch in which South Africa had lost seven. The hosts went on to lose the series 2-1 but Wolvaardt's knock, combined with her half-century in the third match saw her named Player of the Series, though she missed the second fixture through illness.
69 not out vs India
Asia Cup final, Dambulla
Samarawickrama picked her time to shine with a crucial innings against powerhouse India to clinch a historic Asia Cup title. In a side often reliant on captain Chamari Athapaththu, who also scored a half-century in the match, Samarawickrama's 51-ball knock was exactly what her side needed. When Athapaththu was out in the 12th over, Sri Lanka still needed 72 runs off 48 deliveries and India had a chance of defending 165. Having faced 27 balls for her first 29 runs, Samarawickrama put her side in reach of their highest successful run chase in T20Is with a series of slog sweeps and pulls. Twenty-five runs were needed off the last three overs, and her six and two fours of Radha Yadav in the 18th helped them get there with eight balls to spare.
57 not out vs India
T20 World Cup, Dubai
This was arguably the innings that turned New Zealand's remarkable T20 World Cup campaign into the stuff of fairytales. Well led by their captain, Devine, in knocking over India to snap a ten-match losing streak gave New Zealand huge belief. Her unbeaten 57 off 36 balls followed an excellent start by the openers and helped them to 160 for 4. She remained focused and composed amid controversy over the near run-out of her batting partner, Amelia Kerr. Then the New Zealanders managed to bowl India out for 102 and secure a big, confidence-boosting win.
52 vs England
T20 World Cup, Dubai
The innings that ripped the heart out of England's World Cup campaign appeared to come from nowhere, breaking a run of 13 defeats against that side for West Indies. They were missing the experience of injured stalwart Stafanie Taylor, but Joseph combined with Hayley Matthews for an opening stand of 102 in 74 balls to mow down a 142-run target. Joseph cashed in on a raft of dropped catches while producing an innings of power. She smashed England's spinners over and through the leg side and into submission during a knock that stunned one of the pre-tournament favourites.
74 not out vs Australia
T20 World Cup semi-final, Dubai
Any performance that helps take down the mighty Australians can feel like it's worth double and Bosch's effort carried the added bonus of breaking a lean run for South Africa's No. 3 at the best possible time. Bosch, who had scores of 18, 11 and 25 up to that point of the tournament, needed to produce her best against the toughest opposition. She did just that with a T20I career high score, which included a four and a six in consecutive balls from Georgia Wareham, followed by two boundaries off three Ash Gardner deliveries to raise her fifty. Fittingly, she hit the winning runs, smashing a full toss through deep midwicket for four.
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo