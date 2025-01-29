ESPNcricinfo Awards 2024 Women's T20I batting nominees: Bosch moves, Devine intervention

Samarawickrama picked her time to shine with a crucial innings against powerhouse India to clinch a historic Asia Cup title. In a side often reliant on captain Chamari Athapaththu, who also scored a half-century in the match, Samarawickrama's 51-ball knock was exactly what her side needed. When Athapaththu was out in the 12th over, Sri Lanka still needed 72 runs off 48 deliveries and India had a chance of defending 165. Having faced 27 balls for her first 29 runs, Samarawickrama put her side in reach of their highest successful run chase in T20Is with a series of slog sweeps and pulls. Twenty-five runs were needed off the last three overs, and her six and two fours of Radha Yadav in the 18th helped them get there with eight balls to spare.