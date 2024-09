ESPNcricinfo's top 25 women cricketers of the 21st century: Nos. 25-16

A hard-hitting opener, Taylor has been unstoppable since her debut T20I innings, when she made a 49-ball 90 as a 17-year-old. She's not just brilliant with bat and ball but is one of West Indies' most decorated captains. At 19 she became the youngest woman to make 1000 ODI runs, and she took over as West Indies captain at 24. Her biggest moment as captain came in 2016 when she led West Indies to the T20 World Cup title , helping beat three-time champions Australia. She led from the front through that campaign, scoring a crucial 59 in the thrilling final and finishing as the Player of the Tournament for her 246 runs and eight wickets. Her performance against New Zealand in 2013, where she became the first woman to score a century and take four wickets in an ODI, exemplifies her all-round prowess. Taylor is also the only woman with over 5000 runs and 150 wickets in ODIs