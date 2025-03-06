Four-day game part of Australia A-England A women's series

The series includes three T20s, three one-day games and a four-day match with all the games being played in Sydney.

Graham will lead the Australia A T20 side while Faltum, who has been called up for the T20I tour of New Zealand starting March 21, will captain the one-dayers and Queensland allrounder Knott will take charge of the four-day contest from April 12-15 at Cricket Central.

Australia A vs England A fixtures 26 March: First T20, Hurstville Oval 28 March: Second T20, Hurstville Oval 30 March: Third T20, Hurstville Oval 2 April: First 50-over match, Cricket Central, Sydney 4 April: Second 50-over match, Cricket Central, Sydney 7 April: Third 50-over match, Cricket Central, Sydney 12-15 April: Four-day match, Cricket Central, Sydney

The England A matches will be preceded by the second running of the Green vs Gold fixture where two groups of Australian players face each other in a three-day game which will be held in Canberra from March 12-14. The concept was introduced last year and Georgia Voll scored a double century

Faltum will captain the Green side while Gold will be led by Knott.

"These series make up a crucial part of the elite player pathway, providing some our best and most promising domestic players with additional development opportunities and the chance to show selectors what they can do against strong international opposition," national selector Shawn Flegler said.

"The National Selection Panel is always looking to the future as we've seen in recent years with Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield transitioning into the Australian team with great success, so this is a great opportunity to get a look at a wide range of players.

"We've included some fresh faces across the squads and are excited to see the likes of Grace Dignam, Elsa Hunter, Gabby Sutcliffe, Sianna Ginger and Rhys McKenna in action.

"With a one-day World Cup in India this year and a T20 World Cup next year, the 'A' series in particular, will allow us to have a good look at players we think could push for selection."

The visit of England A comes after the senior side was whitewashed 16-0 in the Ashes earlier in the season.

Australia A squads vs England A

T20s

Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Heather Graham (capt), Charli Knott, Anika Learoyd, Rhys McKenna, Madeline Penna, Amy Smith, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

50-overs

Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum (capt), Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Charli Knott, Anika Learoyd, Amy Smith, Georgia Voll, Courtney Webb, Tahlia Wilson

Four-day

Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Sianna Ginger, Nicola Hancock, Ella Hayward, Charli Knott (capt), Anika Learoyd, Lilly Mills, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson

Australia Green v Gold Squads

Green

Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Grace Dignam, Nicole Faltum (capt), Sianna Ginger, Ella Hayward, Elsa Hunter, Katie Mack, Lilly Mills, Georgia Prestwidge, Gabby Sutcliffe, Rachel Trenaman, Amanda-Jade Wellington