Gill goes past Dravid's record in England, and a whole lot of bowleds at Lord's
Stats highlights from the fourth day's play between England and India at Lord's
Ben Stokes was one of 12 England wickets to fall bowled at Lord's • Associated Press
607 Shubman Gill's run tally in this series is already the highest for India in a Test series in England, surpassing Rahul Dravid's 602 in 2002.
12 Bowled dismissals for India in the Lord's Test - the most for them in a Test . Seven of the 12 bowleds came in England's second innings - the first time India bowled seven batters in a Test innings.
The last time a team had 12 or more bowled dismissals in a Test was in 1955, when New Zealand took 13 England wickets via bowled in Dunedin. The 12 bowled dismissals for England at Lord's are the second most in a Test in the last 110 years.
4 for 22 Washington Sundar's figures in England's second innings are the second best for an Indian spinner in men's Tests in England in the last 40 years.
Sundar is also the first Indian spinner to take four or more wickets at Lord's since Bishan Singh Bedi's six-wicket haul in 1974.
36 Byes conceded by India in the Lord's Test. Only twice have they conceded more in a men's Test - 47 against Pakistan at Bengaluru in 2007 and 40 against England at The Oval in 2018.
3 Number of Tests in which a team defended a sub-200 target at Lord's. England lost chasing 124 against Australia in 1888, but defended 182 against Ireland in 2009 and 183 against South Africa in 1955.
A target of 150-plus has been successfully chased eight times at Lord's, most recently by England against New Zealand in 2022 and by South Africa against Australia in the World Test Championship final last month.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo