Graeme Cremer returns to Zimbabwe cricket after seven years
The 39-year-old legspinner has been picked to play the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting October 29
Graeme Cremer will end a seven-year hiatus from international cricket having been picked in Zimbabwe's T20I squad to face Afghanistan across three matches starting October 29.
Cremer, the 39-year-old legspinner and former captain, last represented Zimbabwe in 2018. He had given up cricket for golf, moving to the UAE where his wife Merna works as an airline pilot. Earlier this year, however, he returned home and took part in club competitions again with a view to push for national selection.
Cremer missed out on being part of the squad that won the Africa Regional Qualifiers, which confirmed Zimbabwe's place at next year's T20 World Cup, but has been picked now as the team gears up for the ICC event.
Zimbabwe's selectors have kept faith in the same 15-member team that went unbeaten in the qualifying tournament, with Cremer being the only change, replacing fast bowler Trevor Gwandu. A Zimbabwe Cricket press release on Friday also added that "Sean Williams remains unavailable as he continues to attend to personal matters."
The series will be played entirely in Harare, which also hosted the only Test of the Afghanistan tour. The first T20I is on October 29, followed by the second and third on October 31 and November 2.
The 2026 T20 World Cup will take place in India and Sri Lanka and will comprise 20 teams. It is likely to be held between February and March.
Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (capt), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor.