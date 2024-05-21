Matches (13)
Hampshire sign Ottniel Baartman for six Vitality T20 Blast games

South Africa seamer replaces Naveen-ul-Haq for second half of group stage

ESPNcricinfo staff
21-May-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Ottniel Baartman returned figures of 4 for 12 in 3.3 overs, Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, Gqeberha, SA20, January 22, 2024

Ottniel Baartman was the second-leading wicket-taker in the 2023-24 SA20  •  SA20

Hampshire have signed Ottniel Baartman, the South Africa seamer, for the second half of their Vitality Blast campaign. Baartman replaces Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, who has pulled out for personal reasons.
Baartman, 31, has yet to be capped by his country but was named in South Africa's T20 World Cup squad and could make his debut in their series in the West Indies starting later this week. He played under Adi Birrell, Hampshire's head coach, for back-to-back SA20 champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, where he was also a team-mate of Liam Dawson.
"I'm really looking forward to joining up with Hampshire Hawks for my first experience of county cricket," Baartman said, "it's great to link back up with Adi Birrell and Liam Dawson who I know well from the SA20. I've heard great things about the atmosphere at Utilita Bowl and I can't wait to get playing in front of the Hawks fans this summer."
Baartman will take over from Michael Neser, who has signed for the first eight Blast group games, joining Ben McDermott among Hampshire's overseas options. He will be available for six fixtures in July, starting with the trip to Middlesex, as well as the knockout stages in September if Hampshire progress.
Giles White, Hampshire's director of cricket, said: "It's a great boost to the squad that Ottniel is available and keen to join us after the World Cup. He fits the role perfectly and comes off the back of an outstanding domestic summer in South Africa."
