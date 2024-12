Have any allrounders taken more wickets and scored more hundreds than R Ashwin?

If he makes his Test debut for Australia against India in Melbourne on Boxing Day, the precocious New South Wales batter Sam Konstas will be 19 years 85 days old. There have been only three younger Australian Test players: Ian Craig (17 in 1953), the current captain Pat Cummins (18 in 2011), and Tom Garrett (18 in the first Test of all, in 1877). But none of them opened the batting as teenagers: at the moment the youngest man to go in first for Australia remains Archie Jackson against England in Adelaide in 1929 - and he marked his Test debut with a memorable 164. So if Konstas plays - and opens - in Melbourne, he will indeed be the youngest to do so for Australia.