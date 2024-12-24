Have any allrounders taken more wickets and scored more hundreds than R Ashwin?

What is the most number of balls a batter has spent in the nineties before going on to make a hundred in a Test? And what's the longest time someone has spent on 99 before reaching 100? asked Ben Cox from Australia

This is one of those questions that is difficult to answer definitively, because we lack ball-by-ball data for a lot of early matches - and the increased rates of scoring these days means, according to the Australian statistician Charles Davis, that records for slow scoring are more likely to be incomplete as they are more likely to involve the older matches for which we don't have full details.