Highest chases in the IPL - Sunrisers' 245 in second place

In a season where run-scoring and six-hitting scaled new heights, this clash raised the bar for T20 cricket. The match featured a record 42 sixes
and produced the highest successful chase
in the format - 262. KKR's 261 for 6 was powered by a 138-run opening stand between Sunil Narine
and Phil Salt
, with the middle order adding the finishing touches. In reply, Prabhsimran Singh
provided the early thrust before Jonny Bairstow
's fiery hundred and Shashank Singh
's 28-ball 68 sealed the mighty chase with eight balls to spare.
It was Abhishek's night in Hyderabad. A stroke of luck came early when he was caught on 28, but it turned out to be a no-ball. Most times, when he hit the ball in the air, it either disappeared into the stands or dropped safely in no man's land. Occasionally, as is the case when playing such high-risk innings, the ball went in the general direction of a fielder but Punjab Kings weren't able to hold onto their catches. Abhishek dismantled PBKS' bowling attack with audacious ease. He stormed to his maiden IPL century in just 40 balls and went on record the highest individual score (141 off 55 balls) by an Indian in IPL history. Head played the perfect supporting act, hammering 66 off 37 in a dominant 171-run opening stand.
With Royals needing 51 off the final three overs, Rahul Tewatia
's 17 off 23 balls was turning into a disastrous promotion at No. 4. But what followed was one of the most dramatic turnarounds
in IPL history. Tewatia smashed five sixes off Sheldon Cottrell
's over. He and Jofra Archer added three more sixes, and a four, in the next nine balls. Royals chased down 224 - the highest IPL target at the time - with three balls to spare. Earlier, Sanju Samson's 85 off 42 had kept them in the hunt against Kings XI (now Punjab Kings).
The standout performer of KKR's title-winning campaign, Sunil Narine
smashed his maiden T20 century to lift his side to 223 for 6 and then struck with the ball too. With 103 to defend off 46 balls and four wickets remaining for Royals, KKR were cruising. But Jos Buttler
had other plans. With a strapped-up hamstring that kept him out of the previous game, Buttler single-handedly turned the chase on its head - scoring 70 of the remaining runs, retaining strike for the final 18 balls, and sealing the win with five sixes and six fours.
This was one of those chases that cemented Kieron Pollard
's status as Mumbai Indians' saviour. Ambati Rayudu
's blazing 72 off 27 balls powered CSK to 218 for 4. MI came out swinging in the powerplay but stumbled with three quick wickets. MI needed 125 off the last eight overs with Pollard batting on 2 off 4. Then the tide started turning: he hit three sixes off Ravindra Jadeja
, followed by a barrage against the quicks. Cameos from the Pandya brothers helped bring it down to 16 off the final over. Pollard kept strike throughout and sealed the win off the last ball with a nervy, match-winning double.