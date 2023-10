Are defending champions England out of the World Cup?

England have had an abysmal World Cup 2023 so far, losing four out of five games , the last of these a thrashing at Sri Lanka's hands , but thanks to the format of the tournament - where each of the 10 teams play the other nine before the semis - theyhave a shot at making the top four. In fact, if they win their remaining four matches - a tall order admittedly, given their abject performances so far - and if other results go their way, they could even finish third with 10 points.