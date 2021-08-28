Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been taken to a hospital for precautionary scans on his knee following India's defeat in the third Test at Headingley. Clarity on the seriousness of the injury as well as which knee is affected will be known on Saturday after results from the hospital come in.
The news of Jadeja's hospital visit surfaced after he posted a story on his Instagram profile with the caption "not a good place to be at." A four-day finish to the Headingley Test means Jadeja has four whole days to recover from the injury with the upcoming Test beginning at The Oval on September 2.
Jadeja suffered the injury on the second day after a fielding effort on the boundary. He was then out of the field for a brief period after clutching his right leg. However, he returned soon after and continued to bowl.
Earlier in the year, Jadeja had also suffered a finger injury during the Sydney Test against Australia in January. That time, Jadeja was padded up to bat despite the injury, but was saved the anguish by a rearguard effort from Hanuma Vihari and R Ashwin to take India to a draw. The injury forced him to miss the Test series against England that India hosted in February-March.