Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been taken to a hospital for precautionary scans on his knee following India's defeat in the third Test at Headingley . Clarity on the seriousness of the injury as well as which knee is affected will be known on Saturday after results from the hospital come in.

The news of Jadeja's hospital visit surfaced after he posted a story on his Instagram profile with the caption "not a good place to be at." A four-day finish to the Headingley Test means Jadeja has four whole days to recover from the injury with the upcoming Test beginning at The Oval on September 2.

Jadeja suffered the injury on the second day after a fielding effort on the boundary. He was then out of the field for a brief period after clutching his right leg. However, he returned soon after and continued to bowl.