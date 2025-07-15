Matches (8)
WI vs AUS (1)
ENG vs IND (1)
ZIM T20 Tri-Series (1)
ENG-U19 vs IND-U19 (1)
MLC (1)
GSL (1)
Vitality Blast Men (1)
Vitality Blast Women (1)

Central D vs Hurricanes, 7th Match at Providence, GSL, Jul 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (N), Providence, July 15, 2025, Global Super League
PrevNext
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Hobart Hurricanes FlagHobart Hurricanes
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
CD Win & Bat
HH Win & Bat
CD Win & Bowl
HH Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
See full table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
3
Hobart HurricanesHobart Hurricanes
211020.592
5
Central DistrictsCentral Districts
20200-2.200
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 15:46
batters to watch(Recent stats)
TC Bruce
10 M • 306 Runs • 43.71 Avg • 136.6 SR
D Cleaver
10 M • 243 Runs • 24.3 Avg • 128.57 SR
N Chaudhary
10 M • 223 Runs • 24.78 Avg • 127.42 SR
BR McDermott
8 M • 195 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 152.34 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BM Tickner
9 M • 16 Wkts • 8.09 Econ • 12 SR
AR Schaw
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 18.66 SR
Usama Mir
3 M • 6 Wkts • 6 Econ • 12 SR
FA Allen
2 M • 5 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 9.6 SR
Squad
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days15 July 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Global Super League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GAW32141.917
RAR22040.225
HH21120.592
DC3122-0.971
CD2020-2.200
Full Table