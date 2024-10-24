Washington's day out in Pune - 61 balls, seven wickets
Stats highlights from Pune, where India's right-arm offspinners took all 10 wickets in an innings for the first ever time
1 Washington Sundar and R Ashwin recorded the first instance of all ten wickets in a men's Test innings being taken by right-arm offspinners for India. Ashwin took the first three wickets to fall, while Sundar took the next seven.
4 Instances of right-arm offspinners sharing all ten wickets in a men's Test innings since Jim Laker's ten-wicket haul in 1956. Muthiah Muralidaran and Ajantha Mendis shared all ten wickets in India's second innings in the 2008 Colombo Test, the previous such instance before the Pune Test.
Muralidaran also shared ten wickets with Kumar Dharmasena and Jayananda Warnaweera against Pakistan in the 1994 Colombo Test, while Tony Greig employed offspin for his eight-wicket haul in the 1974 Port of Spain Test against West Indies, with Pat Pocock taking the other two.
61 Balls bowled by Washington between his seven wickets, after being wicketless in the first 13 overs. Only one Indian took seven wickets in the space of fewer balls in a men's Test innings since 2000 - 60 by Anil Kumble against Australia in Chennai in 2004, after seven wicketless overs.
7 for 59 Washington's bowling figures in Pune are the joint-third best for India in men's Tests against New Zealand. S Venkataraghavan in 1965 and Erapalli Prasanna in 1976 took eight-wicket hauls, while Ashwin also had figures of 7 for 59 against New Zealand in the 2016 Indore Test.
5 Number of batters bowled by Washington, the joint-most by an Indian bowler in a men's Test innings. Jasubhai Patel and Bapu Nadkarni did it against Australia in consecutive Tests in 1959/60, while Ravindra Jadeja also had five bowled wickets against Australia in the 2023 Delhi Test.
Jadeja and Washington are the only bowlers from any country with five or more bowled wickets in a men's Test innings since 2003.
6 Bowlers to take seven or more wickets on the opening day of a men's Test for India, including Washington. Ghulam Ahmed in 1956, Maninder Singh in 1987, Anil Kumble in 2004 and Irfan Pathan in 2005 also took seven wickets each, while Subhash Gupte bagged nine scalps against West Indies in the 1958 Kanpur Test.
0 Instances of Indian spinners bagging ten wickets on the first day of a men's Test between 1977 and 2023. They have done it twice in 2024 - against England in Dharamsala and now in Pune on Thursday.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo