'We have to be realistic' - Dravid tempers Malik mania

"Obviously he is one of the really exciting options that we have, along with Ravi Bishnoi who has come and done really well. Yuzi [ Yuzvendra Chahal ] has really shown his class over the last six months for us and for his IPL team, both the last two IPLs that he has played. Axar [Patel] is again an allrounder. So there a lot of options and sometimes you have to balance out those options as well. But very nice to see Kuldeep back again and bowling. And we know that at times he is someone who can turn the game around with wickets in those middle overs."