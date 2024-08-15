Yere Goud back as Karnataka head coach

Goud steps up from the Under-23 side, which he coached to a maiden CK Nayudu Trophy title this year

Former batter Yere Goud has been named Karnataka head coach ahead of the 2024-25 Indian domestic season, PTI reported on Thursday. He replaces PV Shashikanth

Goud steps up from the Under-23 side, which he coached to a maiden CK Nayudu Trophy title this year. He had coached the senior side for four seasons from 2018.

Goud, 52, played 134 first-class games, 49 List A games and seven T20s between 1994-95 and 2011. He totalled 7650 runs in first-class cricket, at 45.53.

Last season, Karnataka went out at the quarter-final stage in the Ranji Trophy, reached the semis of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and did not make it out of the group stage in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.