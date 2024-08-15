Yere Goud back as Karnataka head coach
Goud steps up from the Under-23 side, which he coached to a maiden CK Nayudu Trophy title this year
Former batter Yere Goud has been named Karnataka head coach ahead of the 2024-25 Indian domestic season, PTI reported on Thursday. He replaces PV Shashikanth.
Goud steps up from the Under-23 side, which he coached to a maiden CK Nayudu Trophy title this year. He had coached the senior side for four seasons from 2018.
Goud, 52, played 134 first-class games, 49 List A games and seven T20s between 1994-95 and 2011. He totalled 7650 runs in first-class cricket, at 45.53.
Last season, Karnataka went out at the quarter-final stage in the Ranji Trophy, reached the semis of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, and did not make it out of the group stage in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
List of Karnataka men's coaches for 2024-25Senior team: Head coach Yere Goud, bowling coach Mansur Ali Khan, fielding coach Shabarish P Mohan
Under-23s: Head coach Somashekhar N Shiraguppi, fielding coach Rohit Sabharwal
Under-19s: Head coach KB Pawan, bowling coach SL Akshay
Under-16s and Under-14s: Head coach Kunal Kapoor, assistant coach Aditya B Sagar