Chahal signs up to play three County Championship games for Kent

Ignored by the national selectors in India for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming ODI World Cup, at home over October and November, Chahal "will be available for selection in Kent's remaining two home Championship matches against Nottinghamshire & Lancashire, as well as Kent's away fixture against Somerset," the club said in a statement.

"This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I'm very much looking forward to," Chahal said in the statement.

Chahal, who hasn't always been a regular in first-class cricket, played two games in the last season of the Ranji Trophy for Haryana, his team in India's domestic circuit, picking up three wickets at an average of 92.33. Overall, he has 87 wickets from 33 first-class matches, but is better known for his exploits in white-ball cricket, where he has 121 wickets from 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13 and 96 wickets from 80 T20Is with an economy rate of 8.19. He has never played Test cricket.