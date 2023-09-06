Chahal signs up to play three County Championship games for Kent

Yuzvendra Chahal
is in line to play first-class cricket for Kent, after signing up for three matches in the ongoing County Championships "subject to regulatory approval".
Ignored by the national selectors in India for the ongoing Asia Cup and the upcoming ODI World Cup, at home over October and November, Chahal "will be available for selection in Kent's remaining two home Championship matches against Nottinghamshire & Lancashire, as well as Kent's away fixture against Somerset," the club said in a statement.
"This is an exciting challenge for me, playing in English county cricket, and one I'm very much looking forward to," Chahal said in the statement.
"We're delighted to have secured a spinner of Yuzvendra's quality for the last three Championship matches of the season, with Matt Parkinson not available to us until next year, and Hami Qadri recently injured," Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton
said. "He is really looking forward to playing in English conditions and will bring a significant amount of skill and international experience to our squad."
Kent had also availed of the services of fast bowler Arshdeep Singh
earlier in the season. He played five matches in June-July, picking up 13 wickets in eight bowling innings. New Zealand's Ben Lister
is the other overseas player in the Kent roster at the moment.
Chahal, who hasn't always been a regular in first-class cricket, played two games in the last season of the Ranji Trophy for Haryana, his team in India's domestic circuit, picking up three wickets at an average of 92.33. Overall, he has 87 wickets from 33 first-class matches, but is better known for his exploits in white-ball cricket, where he has 121 wickets from 72 ODIs at an average of 27.13 and 96 wickets from 80 T20Is with an economy rate of 8.19. He has never played Test cricket.