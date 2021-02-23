All other players of the squad set to undergo tests on Tuesday, with results expected by evening

The Vijay Hazare Trophy, the domestic 50-over men's competition in India, has seen its first case of Covid-19 with a Bihar player testing positive for the novel coronavirus, following which all the other members of the squad are being tested.

"It is confirmed and the concerned player has been isolated from other players," a senior Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) official was quoted as saying by PTI. "He is currently in Bangalore as he cannot travel."

Another source reportedly said all the other 21 players in the squad will undergo Covid-19 tests on Tuesday with the results expected by evening.

Bihar are placed in Group C and their league games are scheduled in Bengaluru. They faced Karnataka on Monday, and their next match is against Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, which is expected to go on as scheduled according to a BCA official. Earlier, a player each from Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, too, had reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 last week, but both the teams have continued playing their league games after undergoing tests.

All matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy are being played under bio-secure bubbles across multiple cities. This is the second tournament, after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, conducted by the BCCI in the curtailed 2020-21 domestic season.