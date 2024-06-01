India's move to open with Samson in warm-up doesn't pay off

Sanju Samson got a chance at the top of the order but he was lbw for 1

Samson's stay was brief: he was lbw to Shoriful Islam for 1 in the second over of the match.

Rohit, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli are the three regular openers in India's 15-member squad. Kohli wasn't available to play in the warm-up game, having only arrived in New York on the eve of the match . Samson is one of two wicketkeeper-batters in the squad alongside Rishabh Pant.

Pant batted at No. 3, replacing Samson at the crease.

India's opening combination was a topic of debate in the lead-up to the tournament, with Rohit, as captain, expected to take one of the two opening slots.

Kohli, who has spent most of his T20I career as a No. 3 batter, comes into the World Cup on the back of a hugely successful IPL at the top of the order, topping the run charts with 741 at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, and showcasing an improved ability to access the boundary against spin in the middle overs - this had been an area of concern in recent seasons.

Jaiswal, meanwhile, offers India a high-intent, left-hand option with the tactical advantage of preventing oppositions from bowling left-arm spin in the powerplay - a style of bowling both Rohit and Kohli have struggled to score quickly against in the past.