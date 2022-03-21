Iyer says he enjoyed playing under Rahul's captaincy in South Africa

India batter and Kolkata Knight Riders' new captain Shreyas Iyer has lavished praise on national team-mate KL Rahul , saying his "calm demeanour" and "instinctive" on-field decision-making ability makes him his favourite captain.

Iyer, who played under Rahul during the ODI series in South Africa earlier this year, was impressed with his leadership skills.

"It was nice to play under him," Iyer said on Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse. "Firstly, he is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field and in the team meetings, the support that he provides to the players, is great.

"He's got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision-making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him."

Iyer had bowled three overs for 21 runs after Rahul had handed him the opportunity to roll his arm in the third ODI in South Africa

"Also, he gave me three overs of bowling, which none of the captains previously had done. So yeah, he's my favourite captain," Iyer quipped.

Rahul, who led Punjab Kings in 2020 and 2021, will now captain Lucknow Supergiants in IPL 2022, which begins on March 26.