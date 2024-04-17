Stats - Buttler and Narine make the IPL record books

Rajasthan Royals have now equalled their own record for the highest successful run-chase in IPL history

Jos Buttler now has seven centuries in the IPL • BCCI

224 - Rajasthan Royals' run-chase at Eden Gardens is now the - Rajasthan Royals' run-chase at Eden Gardens is now the joint-highest successful chase in the IPL . They equalled the record they had set by chasing down 224 against Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2020 in Sharjah.

96 - Runs Royals needed at the start of the 15th over. These are the most runs successfully chased by any team in the last six overs in the IPL. Royals needed 92 runs in the final six overs during their 224-run chase in 2020.

0.32 - Royals' chances of winning, according to ESPNcricinfo's forecaster, at 14.1 overs when they were 128 for 6. In the 30 balls from that point, they scored 93 despite losing two more wickets.

7 - Centuries by - Centuries by Jos Buttler in the IPL, the second-most by any batter, only behind Virat Kohli's eight.

240.74 - Buttler's strike rate in the last six overs of the chase, where he scored 65 off 27 balls with six fours and five sixes. Between the seventh and the 14th overs, Buttler scored only 22 runs off the 21 balls he faced, hitting a solitary boundary.

1 - Sunil Narine is now the first player to score a hundred and take a five-wicket haul in the history of the IPL . Narine's 109 against Royals marked his maiden T20 century, while his lone five-wicket haul in T20s also came in the IPL - 5 for 19 against Punjab in 2012.

3 - Players to have scored a century and bagged multiple wickets - Players to have scored a century and bagged multiple wickets in an IPL match , including Narine on Tuesday. Chris Gayle had done this double twice - against Punjab in 2011 and Pune Warriors India in 2013, while Shane Watson achieved it against KKR in 2015.

3 - Hundreds for Buttler - Hundreds for Buttler while chasing in the IPL, the most for any batter. Kohli and Ben Stokes are the only other batters with multiple hundreds while chasing in the IPL.

8 - T20 centuries by Buttler, the most by any player from England in this format, surpassing Luke Wright's seven. All eight T20 hundreds by Buttler have come in the last three years. Only three batters have - T20 centuries by Buttler, the most by any player from England in this format, surpassing Luke Wright's seven. All eight T20 hundreds by Buttler have come in the last three years. Only three batters have more T20 centuries than Buttler - Gayle (22), Babar Azam (11) and Kohli (9).

3 - Players to score a century for KKR in the IPL. Brendon McCullum's 158* against RCB in 2008 and Venkatesh Iyer's 104 against Mumbai Indians in 2023 are the two centurions - Players to score a century for KKR in the IPL. Brendon McCullum's 158* against RCB in 2008 and Venkatesh Iyer's 104 against Mumbai Indians in 2023 are the two centurions for KKR before Narine. Narine's hundred was also the first for KKR at Eden Gardens , after not having one in their previous 83 matches at the venue.