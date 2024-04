Smart Stats - Buttler's 107* tops batting performances list, allrounder Narine the MVP so far

The uncapped Indian bowler who took the IPL by storm in the two full matches he played was Super Giants' Mayank Yadav , and both his performances are in the top six. His 3 for 14 against RCB - the top three performances on this list are all against them - fetched 117.03 points, while the one against Kings ( 3 for 27 ) is at sixth place and about ten points lower. In both matches, Mayank ripped out the top or middle order to derail the run chase, won the Player-of-the-Match award, and was the highest impact player of the game according to Smart Stats.