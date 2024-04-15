Travis Head on SRH's batting: 'We've wanted to be exciting the whole time'

Head was eventually out in the 13th over for a 41-ball 102. His wicket brought zero respite though, as Klaasen pumped a 31-ball 67 from No. 3. Klaasen too was full of praise for his team-mate for setting up the match and making his job easier. "Unbelievable start there from Heady. It's a special knock that. Puts the bowler under a lot of pressure," Klaasen told the broadcaster after the game. "[I] came in and wanted to be very sensible and knock it around and make sure he faces majority of the balls. It is difficult to out-hit players like that so when it's his night, make sure I'm on the other side and wait for a couple of bad balls. And then I should take over when he gets out.