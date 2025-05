Gill, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan help GT post 224 against SRH

Buttler's innings was important because it came when the SRH bowlers had got their act together. At the start, SRH put in arguably the worst bowling performance of the year. Mohammed Shami was sluggish, and struggled on the line on both sides of the wicket; Pat Cummins offered three half volleys in his one over; and Harshal Patel bowled full tosses. The result was GT's biggest-ever powerplay, 82 for 0, without playing a shot in anger. A measure of how little they had to venture was how only four of these runs came through false shots.