Pooran 87*, Marsh 81 propel LSG to 238

Marsh and Markram put on 99, the highest opening partnership in this season so far. They added 59 off the first six with 46 coming off three overs from one end and 13 off the other. The duo took left-arm quick Spencer Johnson for three fours and two sixes, most of them through the leg side, which had the shorter boundary.

Narine's introduction after the powerplay didn't stop the openers from attacking. Marsh first swept a length ball off the stumps and then rocked back to punish a short, wide ball over cover. A similar shot yielded another boundary in Narine's following over. Varun Chakravarthy bowled a cheap over in between and decided to bowl around the wicket.

After KKR went back to their pacers, Harshit Rana removed Markram with a sharp offcutter. LSG, though, whacked six fours and a six in the following three overs. Varun's final over went for two sixes, the first a slash from Pooran over the short boundary at cover and then a straight hit from Marsh. Angkrish Raghuvanshi replaced Varun as the Impact Player at the end of the 14th over, with LSG on 154 for 1. Pooran's six-hitting then took centerstage as he whacked two off Narine and one off Russell. Two more off Harshit brought up a 21-ball fifty.