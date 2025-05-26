Jamieson debuts as PBKS bowl vs MI
Jansen was also included in PBKS' XI, while Vijaykumar Vyshak was picked for his third appearance in the season
Shreyas Iyer won the toss as Punjab Kings put Mumbai Indians in at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The winner of this match will be assured of a spot in the top two.
PBKS made two changes with Kyle Jamieson, a short-term replacement for Lockie Ferguson, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, who has played just once since featuring in their tournament opener, getting opportunities.
As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't considered as he nurses a finger injury. Marco Jansen, meanwhile, has been named in the XII. He was earlier expected to leave prior to this match to prepare for the WTC final against Australia starting June 11 at Lord's.
PBKS lost less than 48 hours ago to Delhi Capitals, where they failed to defend 206 at this very ground. MI come in well rested, having last played and won against DC at home. They made one change with left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar lined up to come in as an Impact Player, as things stand.
"The last seven-eight games have been a must-win for us," Hardik said. "We've needed a lot of results to go our way for us to be in this position [have a shot at the top two]. We were not in this position a week ago, today we are. There's a lot of excitement."
Meanwhile, Shreyas was clear this wasn't just another day. "You can't take it as another day. We have to upgrade the game and mindset and I thrive under pressure."
Punjab Kings bowling first XI: 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 3 Josh Inglis (wk), 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Shashank Singh, 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Harpreet Brar, 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Kyle Jamieson, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Vijaykumar Vyshak
PBKS Impact Subs: Prabhsimaran Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Praveen Dubey
Mumbai Indians batting first XI: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Trent Boult
MI Impact subs: Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju