Jamieson debuts as PBKS bowl vs MI

PBKS made two changes with Kyle Jamieson , a short-term replacement for Lockie Ferguson, and Vijaykumar Vyshak , who has played just once since featuring in their tournament opener, getting opportunities.

As reported by ESPNcricinfo, Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't considered as he nurses a finger injury. Marco Jansen, meanwhile, has been named in the XII. He was earlier expected to leave prior to this match to prepare for the WTC final against Australia starting June 11 at Lord's.

PBKS lost less than 48 hours ago to Delhi Capitals, where they failed to defend 206 at this very ground. MI come in well rested, having last played and won against DC at home. They made one change with left-arm seamer Ashwani Kumar lined up to come in as an Impact Player, as things stand.

"The last seven-eight games have been a must-win for us," Hardik said. "We've needed a lot of results to go our way for us to be in this position [have a shot at the top two]. We were not in this position a week ago, today we are. There's a lot of excitement."