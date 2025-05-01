MI sign legspinner Raghu Sharma as replacement for injured Vignesh Puthur

Puthur had a memorable debut earlier this season, picking up three wickets against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In all, he took six wickets in five games at an economy rate of 9.08.

"Vignesh will continue to be with the team to focus on his recovery and rehabilitation with the Mumbai Indians medical and S&C team," the franchise said in a statement.

Raghu, 32, was part of MI's net bowlers and joins the main squad at his base price of INR 30 lakh. Just like Puthur, this will be a maiden IPL stint for him.

He has represented Punjab and Puducherry in domestic cricket over the years. In 11 first-class matches, he has 57 wickets at an average of 19.59. He has 14 wickets in nine List A games and three in three T20s.