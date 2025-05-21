Suryakumar, Dhir's fireworks at the death take MI to 180

The innings started with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton punishing full balls in the first two overs to pick up a four and two sixes. Mustafizur Rahman's sharp angle away from Rohit's bat found the edge when he tried to drive him.

Vipraj, brought on in the fourth over, found turn but was pulled for two fours by Will Jacks when he dropped short. Jacks was troubled by Mustafizur's lack of pace but picked up an edged four over short third and a middled flick six over square leg. Jacks was undone when Mukesh took pace off and Vipraj took a good catch running back. MI finished the powerplay on 54 for 2.

Suryakumar survived a top-edged sweep that landed safely behind short fine leg but Rickelton was less fortunate less ball as he toed his slog sweep to deep-backward square leg to hand Kuldeep his 100th IPL wicket.

With the conditions in their favour, Vipraj mixed up his lengths and created two near chances in the tenth over while Kuldeep bowled consistently. DC gave away 17 runs in the 20 balls leading into the ten-over mark, with MI on 80 for 3.

The two sixes and the four that followed in the partnership came against pacers. The first was a lap from Tilak off Chameera. Kuldeep, with a change of ends, kept the stumps in play as batters failed to time the ball. Mustafizur, who replaced Vipraj after his spell, started with five cutters and was lined up by Suryakumar on the last occasion. He danced down early and drove over mid-off to pick up his first six.

Suryakumar then pulled Mukesh for four to start and was beaten twice trying to sweep yorkers. Mukesh got Tilak, who was too early to pull a slower one and found long-on. Hardik sliced a lofted drive to short third a couple of overs later as MI slipped to 123 for 5 in the 17th over.

A 27-run 19th over brought up Suryakumar's fifty and saw Dhir let loose to change the complexion of MI's innings. Mukesh, suffering from cramps, bowled three missed yorkers and two short balls with room that led to three fours and two sixes.