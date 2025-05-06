IPL 2025 playoffs scenarios: Seven teams fighting for four spots

With 15 matches to go in the league stage of IPL 2025, seven teams are still in contention to make it to the playoffs, while no team has secured a place in the top four yet. Here's what each of these seven teams needs to do to qualify.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Played: 11, Points: 16, NRR: 0.482

Remaining matches: LSG (a), SRH (h), KKR (h)

The washout between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) means that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are now only one win away from securing their place in the playoffs. That's because five teams can make it to 18 points only if at least a couple of teams get there due to two washouts. Since the number of wins is the first tie-breaker for teams on equal points, RCB will go through on the basis of nine wins. They can also make the top four with 16 points if other results go their way. However, two wins will not guarantee a top-two finish yet, as three teams can still finish with 20 or more points.

Punjab Kings

Played: 11, Points: 15, NRR: 0.376

Remaining matches: DC (h), MI (h), RR (a)

To be certain of qualification, Punjab Kings (PBKS) need to win a couple of games and move up to 19 points. They can even go through with 15 points without NRR coming into play, but for that to happen, several other results will have to go their way. If they win each of their three remaining games, they'll be assured of a top-two finish. Two of their three remaining games are against teams in the top five, which makes those results extremely vital for PBKS.

Mumbai Indians have the best NRR in the league • AFP/Getty Images

Mumbai Indians

Played: 11, Points: 14, NRR: 1.274

Remaining matches: GT (h), PBKS (a), DC (h)

With six wins in a row, Mumbai Indians (MI) are undoubtedly the form team of the tournament at the moment. Not only have they won six consecutive matches, they have done so by convincing margins - four of those victories have been by either 50-plus runs or by more than 25 balls to spare. That has helped lift their NRR to an enviable 1.274, easily the best among all teams. A couple of wins will guarantee a place in the playoffs, while 20 will likely ensure a top-two finish given their excellent NRR. For them to qualify with 16 points, several other results will need to go in their favour, but 14 won't cut it anymore, since their three remaining games are against sides that are all in contention. Three defeats will take all those teams above MI, while RCB already have 16.

Gujarat Titans

Played: 10, Points: 14, NRR: 0.867

Remaining matches: MI (a), DC (a), LSG (h), CSK (h)

Gujarat Titans (GT) also have an excellent NRR - second only to MI's - while they also have a game in hand, having played only ten. As with MI, GT also need at least a win to stay in contention, while two wins will guarantee qualification. However, they will be eliminated if they lose each of their four remaining games and stay on 14. They have a favourable itinerary too, with their last two games scheduled at home, where they have a formidable 4-1 record so far this season.

Rain saved Delhi Capitals against Sunrisers Hyderabad • BCCI

Delhi Capitals

Played: 11, Points: 13, NRR: 0.362

Remaining matches: PBKS (a), GT (h), MI (a)

A lucky point against SRH has halted a two-match losing sequence for DC and given them a bit of a breather. Fifteen points will push them into the top four only if several other results go in their favour, while 17 could also place them at the mercy of other results - it's still possible for six teams to finish on 17 or more points. Wins in all three remaining matches will ensure qualification, but that will require a huge reversal of form, given that they have only won one of their last five matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Played: 11, Points: 11, NRR: 0.249

Remaining matches: CSK (h), SRH (a), RCB (a)

Fifteen points could give Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) an outside chance based on other results, but more realistically, they'll need 17 to stay in contention. Even then, it could come down to other results and net run rates.

Lucknow Super Giants

Played: 11, Points: 10, NRR: -0.469

Remaining matches: PBKS (a), RCB (h), GT (a), SRH (h)