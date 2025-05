Unchanged SRH opt to bowl in crucial match; GT include Gerald Coetzee

GT made one change to the side that lost to 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi's hundred, as Gerald Coetzee replaced Karim Janat. Only one change meant Sherfane Rutherford stayed out. Unlike the last match, he was named in the substitutes. GT still had only three overseas players in the XI. They could have easily played Rutherford in the first innings and replaced him with a bowler in the second. They ended with six bowlers, including Washington Sundar , in their bat-first XI that had Rashid Khan at No. 7.