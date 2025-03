The high-way - the highest team totals in the IPL

SRH ventured where no team had gone before in a T20 powerplay. Head and Abhishek blazed their way to a jaw-dropping 125 for no loss in six overs. At that point, 300 looked like a terrifyingly real possibility. But with the field restrictions lifted, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel pulled things back, bringing SRH's innings down to more earthly realms. Shahbaz Ahmed 's unbeaten 59 off 29 balls, however, still powered them past 260.