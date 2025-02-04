Zaheer wants to get Mayank Yadav to a place where he can 'play longer without breaks'

Will tearaway Mayank Yadav be fit for IPL 2025? Lucknow Super Giants have been working with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru over his "roadmap to fitness" and coach Justin Langer and mentor Zaheer Khan remain very hopeful, but they are also clear that they will not rush him back.

"We've had some interesting conversation around his roadmap to recovery and fitness with NCA, so we're working with them," Zaheer told reports in Lucknow on Tuesday. "We hope for their support as well, them buying into the philosophy of really looking after a youngster, because he's not only important for LSG, he's important for Indian cricket as well."

Mayank had an injury-ridden 2024, interspersed by fiery showings for LSG and India. He won Player of the Match in two of his first three games at IPL 2024, for searing spells of 150kph-plus pace, but then in his fourth game he walked off with an abdominal issue that ruled him out of the tournament. He began rehab at the NCA and recovered from that injury, but then he picked up a separate injury while bowling at the NCA.

In October he got his first India call-up, for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. On debut in that series, he consistently hit 145kph-plus (12 balls of his spell were recorded as such). He finished the series with four wickets and with excitement mounting in Indian cricketing circles, only to pick up an injury once again. He has not played a competitive match since then, but he was retained by LSG ahead of IPL 2025 for INR 11 crore (USD 1.31 million approx.)

Zaheer said conditioning him physically to stand up to the workload of bowling at such speeds, without repeatedly breaking down, was his main priority. "You know a bowler of his calibre, to be able to play consistently for the long term, that's where I'm trying to put in all my efforts and energy, in terms of giving him the best environment which will really help him play longer without really taking these breaks. I think that's really important and that's the outlook which we have.

"So as much as we are keen on having him [play IPL 2025], we want him 150% fit not just 100% fit so we'll do everything possible to get him there."

Coach Langer spoke on the same lines, pointing out that it often takes a young fast bowler - Mayank is 22 - time for their developing body to settle and shrug off injuries. "We know how exciting he is, we watched that last year... Some of that pace last year was extreme pace, so we're very hopeful but he's a young fast bowler, and it doesn't matter what country you're from, it's a hard business being able to bowl that pace, and with a young body, it's going to take some time to develop. So we're hopeful and positive, but we'll wait and see how things progress over the next little piece."

LSG will have a new captain at IPL 2025, with Rishabh Pant taking the reins after becoming the most-expensive player ever at an IPL auction (INR 27 crore/USD 3.21 million approx.). Both Zaheer and Langer expressed excitement at having a batter of his talents in the set-up.

"I have no doubt the kind of player he is, I hope he stays as expressive when he captains," Zaheer said. "We want to imbibe those values within the team as well. When we were looking at him as captain, we were looking at a kind of flavour LSG should play. We hope LSG approach their cricket the same way Rishabh plays his cricket."